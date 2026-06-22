Hawks sign CJ McCollum to 1-year deal, trade for Aaron Wiggins: reports

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have made a trade ahead of this week’s NBA Draft and re-signed a key player from their 2025-26 season.

ESPN reports the Hawks signed CJ McCollum to a 1-year, $21 million deal to keep him out of free agency. ESPN also reports Atlanta has acquired Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins in exchange for two future second-round picks in 2030 and 2032.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hawks traded for McCollum as part of their deal that sent former star Trae Young to Washington. McCollum made an immediate impact for the Hawks, averaging 18.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Wiggins, a guard drafted out of Maryland in 2021, has played his whole career with Oklahoma City.

He has averaged 8.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in five seasons and won the 2025 NBA Finals with the Thunder.

The Hawks have not officially announced either move. General Manager Onsi Salah will hold a pre-NBA Draft media availability on Monday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group