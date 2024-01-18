Operation Good Shepherd: 3 arrested, 1 wanted after online sex sting in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been arrested and Hall County deputies are looking for a fourth suspect following an online undercover child sex sting.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Good Shepherd” on Friday and Saturday along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Floyd County Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Four men who communicated with undercover investigators went to meet who they believed to be children to have sex, according to deputies.

Three of the suspects were arrested at that site, while the fourth arrived and ran.

Dwayne Larry Drake, 38, of Hull is charged with trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of a minor, and electronic exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bond.

Billy Cason Elder, 34, of Watkinsville is charged with electronic exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a bond of $8,450.

Mohammed Sadiq, 30, of Winder is charged with electronic exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a bond of $7,900.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the fourth suspect, Jaquan Deavonte Clark, 23, of Braselton, who is still on the run.

He is wanted for electronic exploitation of a minor.

