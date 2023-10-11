Gainesville police release new video hoping to catch driver who hit man and left him to die

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department released new surveillance Tuesday hoping it will help them catch a driver who struck a local man who died.

Investigators believe the driver of a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe or Suburban in the video hit 37-year-old Omer Morris, leaving him to die back on September 25.

“To leave a human being...somebody’s brother, mother, father laying on the side of the road just dying is something I can’t fathom,” said Lt. Keven Holbrook.

At the time, Morris was walking in the area along McEver Rd near Spring Rd. Lt Holbrook told Channel 2 Action News the SUV was last seen driving away from town heading onto Dawsonville Highway/Rout 53.

His sister, Holly Cohen, talked to Channel 2′ Veronica Griffin on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Tuesday, saying her brother didn’t deserve to be left to die.

“You stop if you hit someone’s animal. Most people who have heart stop. If you hit a deer you stop and inspect your vehicle,” said Cohen. “He had a good heart, had a good heart. He was willing to help wherever he could help.”

Police released a different video at the beginning of their investigation.

It was from a different camera in a different location near the scene but it’s very grainy. They’re hoping this new video will make a big difference in the case.

“Maybe somebody will have something they will remember that will help us,” said Holbrook. “As of right now, we know we have a deceased individual with family members who would like some closure on this case.”

If you know anything about this hit-and-run you can contact the Gainesville Police Department.

