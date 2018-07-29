0 Investigators warn of man impersonating a police officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County teenager said a fake officer pulled her over late at night. Now, deputies are warning others to be on the lookout.

The teen said when the man got closer to her car, his outfit put her on edge.

“I just hope for the sake of the community he gets caught fast,” said Richard Vanzant, a local father in Fayette County.

The incident happened in the darkness Thursday night along a desolate stretch of road where West Macintosh and Grant roads intersect. A set of flashing blue lights were used to pull over a 17-year old girl.

“There’s no lights as far as street lights, the houses are mainly off the roadway in the area he chose to do this,” Lt. Robert Fuller with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fuller said the teenager thought he was a cop, so she pulled over.

She told sheriff’s deputies a black man in his early 30s wearing workout clothes approached her car and struck up a conversation.

The conversation turned to him being a law enforcement officer.

The teen told police she thought it was odd he wasn’t in uniform and sensed something was off. The 17-year old girl had the wherewithal to hit the gas pedal and drive away.

“I don’t blame her. That comes to good upbringing and parents talking to their kids and what to do in certain situations,” Vanzant told Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran. “I’m worried about that because I have kids myself and if they engage with somebody who’s impersonating a cop that can be very dangerous.”

Fuller said the majority of their traffic stops are made in marked cars, but they sometimes use unmarked cars and the deputy will identify themselves.

“When they do approach the violator to explain who they are and who they work for,” Fuller said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 770-461-6353.

