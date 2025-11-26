Local barber wants to help high school graduates learn the trade

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — “I love to help people,” Janet Maynor said.

It’s her life’s work. The barber is in, and she aims to train up the next generation.

“It takes a village to raise them, and I’m part of the village,” Maynor said.

We met Maynor on Channel 2 Action News in July 2024.

Her team of student barbers cut hair in downtown Atlanta for ladies and gents who were homeless.

Now, she is preparing to open a barber academy in Douglasville.

She has 16 barber chairs in one of her large hands-on classrooms.

“They go up, down, and back and forth. Sometimes you go in a barber shop, and the chairs don’t even lift,” Maynor said.

One of her managers, Ashlon Catron, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that high school seniors who don’t want the college debt can make good money in this line of work.

“Everywhere your hands go, you can work,” Catron said.

Maynor said she not only wants to teach the kids, but she also plans to educate their parents.

“Sending their kids to college so that they might not finish. People who want a career could look at barbering, because you can make a good living cutting hair,” Maynor said.

The U Got Next Barber Academy opens in January. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

