Did you win this lottery jackpot? Ticket worth $800K sold in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A lottery ticket worth more than a half-million dollars was sold recently in DeKalb County, the Georgia Lottery said.
The lucky winner, who has not yet come forward to claim the prize, holds a ticket worth $801,653 from Saturday’s Fantasy 5 drawing.
The ticket was purchased at the Shell gas station at 2995 North Druid Hills Road in North Druid Hills, near the Toco Hills shopping center, the Georgia Lottery said.
The winner numbers from the drawing were 10-11-19-24-37. The ticket-holder has 180 to claim the jackpot prize.
This article was written by J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}