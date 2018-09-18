Deputy killed outside laundromat had dreams of joining FBI, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is hearing from the grieving family of a DeKalb County sheriff's deputy who was killed in a crash.
Ean Wells, 32, died when a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into him. Investigators said Wells had worked a double shift and was in the parking lot of a laundromat.
Family members said Wells had dreams of joining the FBI. He had already passed the physical test and was getting ready to take a written test when the crash happened.
“He loved everybody. He was such a good boy," said the victim's father, Roger Wells.
The wreck left the Georgia State University graduate and National Guardsman with two broken legs and internal injuries, including his heart.
Wells died three months after the accident.
Roger Wells told Channel 2 Action News that Ean Wells' mother spent every day by her son's side as he fought for his life until he died on July 29.
Wells spent five years with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, where he worked as a detention officer.
“My son was so intelligent and so smart," Roger Wells said, holding back tears.
Nearly four months later, his family is still trying to get answers from investigators.
“We don’t know if (the other driver_ was drunk, if they were high, if they were texting or just out joyriding or speeding. We don’t know,” Roger Wells said.
