Could Georgia have the next Mega Millions winner? Jackpot tops $707 million

GEORGIA — A massive Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night, with the prize climbing to an estimated $707 million.

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The jackpot has grown to one of the biggest lottery prizes in the country, with players across Georgia hoping their ticket could lead to a life-changing win.

The cash option for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $307.7 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot isn’t the only prize growing. The Powerball jackpot has also climbed, reaching an estimated $567 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $251.8 million.

You can catch all the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

While the biggest jackpots continue to build, Georgia Lottery players have already scored several major wins.

One lucky player won a $3 million top prize playing the Georgia Lottery scratch-off game Grant. The winner claimed the prize on July 17 and chose the cash option of $1,546,986.

The winning ticket was purchased at Parker’s #28 on Old Sunbury Road in Hinesville.

Other recent Georgia Lottery winners include:

A player won $125,000 in the July 15 Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket purchased at Walton Truck Stop in Monroe. The winning numbers were 20, 30, 31, 34 and 40.

A player won $204,188 in the July 18 Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket purchased at Shell Food Mart in Norcross. The winning numbers were 6, 15, 22, 28 and 31.

A player won $50,000 in the July 18 Powerball drawing after matching four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. The ticket was purchased at Publix Super Market #0844 in Flowery Branch.

Georgia Lottery officials also announced several big wins through Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery mobile app, including:

A Griffin player who won $20,000 playing Jumbo Bucks

A Smyrna player who won $14,426 playing Elephant King Jackpots

A Conyers player who won $61,738 playing Pantheon Payout: Lightning

A Port Wentworth player who won $10,000 playing Liberty Luck

A Canton player who won $10,000 playing Pots O’ Plenty

Georgia Lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

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