Clayton County dogs in desperate need of a forever home by the end of the week

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Animal Control officials have posted a new list of dogs who risk euthanasia.

Officials said 24 dogs must find homes by Jan. 25th at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.

According to the shelter, the reason the 25 dogs are at risk is due to overcrowding.

The following are the dogs are at risk of being euthanized:

Athena: Timid, People shy, non-dog reactive, cat-friendly

Timid, People shy, non-dog reactive, cat-friendly Smokey: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Young: People-friendly, unknown if dog-friendly, high energy, parvo quarantine

People-friendly, unknown if dog-friendly, high energy, parvo quarantine Fluffy: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Pandora: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, Parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, very sweet, Parvo quarantine Isis: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Peanut: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, high-energy Ysme: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine Ridley: Timid, people shy, dog friendly

Timid, people shy, dog friendly Eli: People and dog-friendly, neutered, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, neutered, very sweet Gumdrop: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine Holly: Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet

Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet Jesse : Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy

: Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy Penny: Spayed, parvo quarantine, people shy, dog reactive, single dog home, kennel cough, medical rescue

Spayed, parvo quarantine, people shy, dog reactive, single dog home, kennel cough, medical rescue Damion: Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet

Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet King: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy River: Timid, non dog reactive

Timid, non dog reactive Marli: Kennel cough, parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy

Kennel cough, parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy Emmy: People friendly, dog reactive, in heat

People friendly, dog reactive, in heat Dewey: Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet

Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet Rousy: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Chae: People and dog friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine

People and dog friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine Chip: Bonded with Dale, people and dog friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine

Bonded with Dale, people and dog friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine Dale: Bonded with Chip, people and dog friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

