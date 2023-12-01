Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Glenn Burns goes behind-the-scenes at ‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’

ATLANTA — It’s the holiday season and Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Glenn Burns joined Channel 2 Action News on Thursday to preview his favorite holiday tradition.

“Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” returns to the Atlanta Botanical Garden for its 13th year. Burns took you behind-the-scenes on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

“They put up more than a million Christmas lights, a string of lights that would stretch from the city of Atlanta to Lake Lanier,” Burns said.

“Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” features favorites like “Nature’s Wonders” and a few new exhibits, including: Skyline Frost, a new skynet by Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics; illuminated metal birds and deer by Cédric Le Borgne and the return of White Rabbit to the Skyline Garden Pond.

Mary Pat Matheson, the Atlanta Botanical Garden president and CEO, spoke with Burns about what the crowds can expect.

“The light show is the same every single night. It’s more crowded on the weekends, so come weekdays as well,” Matheson said. “But we always have smores, open bars, hot chocolate. During the day, we have St. Nick and some carolers. And we always have the trains running, which we know little kids love.”

The Atlanta Botanical Garden will also compete on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” for the title of best display in the country. The episode will air Dec. 12 at 9 p.m..

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ shines nightly through Jan. 14. Tickets start at $44.95 for children and $47.95 for adults.

