Channel 2 wins four 2018 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

ATLANTA - The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) honored Channel 2 Action News with four 2018 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for overall excellence in electronic journalism. The four categories in which the station was recognized were “Overall Excellence,” “Excellence in Video,” “Newscast” and “Sports Reporting.”
“I applaud the entire team here at Channel 2 WSB-TV for its daily dedication to investigative journalism and severe weather coverage,” said Paul Briggs, Vice President of Content and Broadcast Operations for Cox Media Group Atlanta. “We are gratified to be recognized with such prestige by our peers in the industry.”
“The award that says the most about a news organization is “Overall Excellence,” said Misti Turnbull, News Director for Channel 2 Action News. “This team works so hard every day on every platform to deliver its very best to the viewers and digital users in our community. It’s a very real sense of pride and purpose on every team member’s part to cover the stories of Atlanta.”
The other three awards categories for which Channel 2 took the Murrow were:
- Excellence in Video, “Face Tracking Fears,” a Channel 2 Investigation by Reporter Tom Regan and Producer/Videographer/Editor Josh Wade, revealed just how much Facebook users are contributing to the largest facial recognition data base in the world, and the privacy and security risks they take every time they post and tag a photo of themselves, family and friends. Wade produced and shot the video for the story and used a mixture of graphical elements to illustrate the biometrical technology involved.
- Newscast, “Interstate Collapse.” The station’s entry into this category was Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. from March 31, 2018, the day after the fire and collapse of a bridge over I-85. The station spanned out its resources to uncover the details behind the cause of the fire and the bridge’s collapse, the immediate effect on everyone’s commute and the plan to rebuild and reopen this critical stretch of highway.
- Sports Reporting, “No Football for Kids,” Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein reported on the dangers of concussions occurring to young football players.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.
“From local, late-breaking news stories to local in-depth programs, Channel 2 remains committed to serve our community,” said Briggs. “It is always gratifying for the station and staff members to receive recognition for straightforward, accurate and professional journalism.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
