Morehouse senior earns Rhodes Scholarship honor while pursuing triple major

ATLANTA — Morehouse College senior Aniaba Jean-Baptiste N’guessan has been awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship for the West Africa constituency.

This award will allow him to pursue graduate studies in economics at the University of Oxford.

N’guessan, a triple major in economics, mathematics and computer science from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, is the sixth Morehouse student to receive the scholarship.

Established in 1902, the Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s oldest international postgraduate award established in 1902.

“In my first few months as president, I’ve had several opportunities to interact with Aniaba and get to know him as a young man and ambitious student,” said Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, president of Morehouse College. “As impressive as his background and academic achievements are, his humble leadership and willingness to serve resonate just as powerfully. His selection as a Rhodes Scholar is another profound testament to his tireless dedication and intellectual caliber. We are immensely proud of him and how exceptionally he represents the mission and ethos of Morehouse College.”

At Morehouse, N’guessan has distinguished himself as a scholar-leader, researcher and community builder. He is an Oprah Winfrey Scholar and has served two terms as president of the International Students Organization, where he has strengthened the global student community and championed cross-cultural belonging.

His academic work extends beyond Morehouse College, as he has contributed to projects on AI-driven causal inference and economic development as a Research Assistant at Stanford University. He also developed computational models at Emory University to classify brain signals.

“Morehouse prepared me for this moment, not only by sharpening my intellect, but by grounding me in purpose, service, and the belief that leadership must uplift others. The trust, guidance, and institutional support I received from Morehouse faculty and mentors gave me the confidence and the calling to pursue opportunities like the Rhodes,” said N’guessan.

N’guessan co-founded Viridis AI, a life management platform powered by artificial intelligence and cognitive science, which has secured early-stage support from the Mastercard Foundation, JPMorgan Chase, and Blackstone.

Before attending Morehouse, N’guessan studied at the African Leadership Academy in Johannesburg, South Africa, an institution dedicated to cultivating the next generation of ethical and entrepreneurial African leaders.

N’guessan describes his approach as “45-Degree Leadership,” a philosophy that emphasizes excellence while remaining grounded in service. His journey and philosophy are further captured in his forthcoming memoir, which chronicles themes of faith, resilience and the transformative power of education.

