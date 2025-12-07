I-75/85 N blocked due to police activity

ATLANTA — All lanes of 75/85 northbound before Abernathy Boulevard, exit 246, are blocked due to police activity Saturday night, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The closure was reported at about 8:20 p.m., and is expected to be cleared by 10 p.m.

Emergency responders are on the scene working to clear lanes.

Drivers traveling in this area are urged to seek alternate routes.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

