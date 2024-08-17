Jimmy Carter Presidential Library hosts book giveaway in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 97th birthday

ATLANTA — This Saturday, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a free book giveaway as part of the a multi-day celebration of what would have been former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s 97th birthday.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes through 4 p.m. in the afternoon, where they’ll be hosting the giveaway in partnership with Reading is Fundamental.
During the event, every child will be able to take home three books for free, and a group of authors and lawmakers will hold a reading event at the museum theater.
According to the National Archives, all admissions to the museum Saturday are free, including kids activities and trivia. There will also be a museum scavenger hunt.
In order to be part of the event and get free books for your children, just register online here.
