Jimmy Carter Presidential Library hosts book giveaway in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 97th birthday

ATLANTA — This Saturday, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a free book giveaway as part of the a multi-day celebration of what would have been former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s 97th birthday.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes through 4 p.m. in the afternoon, where they’ll be hosting the giveaway in partnership with Reading is Fundamental.

During the event, every child will be able to take home three books for free, and a group of authors and lawmakers will hold a reading event at the museum theater.

According to the National Archives, all admissions to the museum Saturday are free, including kids activities and trivia. There will also be a museum scavenger hunt.

In order to be part of the event and get free books for your children, just register online here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'Saved or lost forever:' Residents of burned apartments still waiting to retrieve belongings

©2024 Cox Media Group