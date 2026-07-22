Business owner says midtown Atlanta construction forced salon to close, sparked rent dispute

ATLANTA — A midtown Atlanta business owner says years of road closures tied to a major construction project cut off customer access to her nail salon, ultimately forcing the business to close.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tajunsar Diallo, the former owner of Soaked & Polish nail salon at the corner of 12th Street NW and Spring Street, says she believes construction related to the development resulted in her being evicted from the property.

The area has been under construction for about three years as developers build a mixed-use high-rise tower that is expected to be the tallest building constructed in Atlanta since 1992. The tower is located right across the street from Diallo’s salon. Portions of 12th Street between West Peachtree and Spring Street have remained closed during the project.

Diallo said her business survived challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2024 Midtown Atlanta water main breaks.

“We was out of business for like a week and a half. I still pay my rent. I didn’t ask for any help,” Diallo said.

She said the construction proved to be a much greater obstacle.

“We was all blindsided by this whole project,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Diallo, the road and sidewalk closures made it difficult for customers to reach her salon, dramatically reducing revenue.

“I can bring between $50,000 to $60,000 a month. I was only bringing in $20,000, $25,000 to $30,000,” she said.

Diallo said she and other tenants asked property management for financial relief because of the construction’s impact.

In a letter reviewed by Channel 2 Action News, property management acknowledged that “construction has impacted not only the community but the city,” but said a rent concession was not available.

Diallo said she later learned a neighboring tenant received an offer for a 12-month rent reduction.

“I was not evicted because I was a negligent owner. This project itself basically put me out of business,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Court records show the property’s owners sued Diallo in 2025, seeking nearly $10,000 in unpaid rent. Diallo said declining business made it difficult to keep up with rent payments. She is representing herself in the case, which remains pending.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the attorney representing the property’s management company for comment but did not receive a response.

Diallo said she now drives for Uber while continuing to fight the lawsuit.

“I didn’t see the writing on the wall until it was too late,” she said.

©2026 Cox Media Group