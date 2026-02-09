Braves’ Acuña among surprise guests at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show

Among the VIPs spotted during the halftime show at Super Bowl LX was a familiar face in Atlanta – Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.

The 2023 NL MVP was on stage beside actor Pedro Pascal and others during the performance by Bad Bunny at Levi’s Stadium.

Acuña also posted a photo with the performer on Instagram with the caption “El Mejor” – or “The Best.”

Other guests at the show included Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and Cardi B.

The Braves slugger and Venezuela native has used Bad Bunny songs like “Tití Me Preguntó” for his walkup music in past years.

The Atlanta Braves social media team also pointed out Acuña’s Super Bowl appearance.

Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Young Miko and Pedro Pascal perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group