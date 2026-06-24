ATF agents, canines making sure no explosives at FIFA Fan Fest, stadium

ATLANTA — Before fans packed into Centennial Olympic Park for the FIFA Fan Festival, Channel 2 Action News joined the ATF for an explosives sweep.

“It’s the Super Bowl times eight when we’re dealing with the FIFA World Cup here in Atlanta," said ATF Atlanta Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryan Todd.

ATF agents told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that lives depend on how well explosive detection canine teams do their jobs.

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“We’re the tip of the spear as far as it goes, making sure that everybody’s safe,” said Special Agent David Wiley.

Agents and handlers say they make sure no part of the park goes unturned when sweeping for explosives.

Todd says the ATF also has bomb techs, explosives investigators and gun trafficking agents working the FIFA games in Atlanta.

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He says he remembers the bombing in the park during the 1996 Olympic Games.

“If you see something, say something, as the saying goes, anything out of character,” Todd encouraged.

After sweeping the park, agents and canines swept Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is known as Atlanta Stadium during the FIFA World Cup.

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