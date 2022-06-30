12-month-old baby found dead in hot car outside Walgreens in Athens area

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a one-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive inside car in a Walgreen’s parking lot in Danielsville Thursday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said that initial information is that the mother is an employee at the store and that she left the child in the vehicle for an undetermined amount of time.

TRENDING STORIES:

The child, who has only been identified as being 12 months old, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear if the mother is facing any charges. The investigation is ongoing.

2 killed in crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Bartow County

©2022 Cox Media Group