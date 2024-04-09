Photo shows crushed Georgia patrol vehicle involved in accident

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is asking for prayers after one of their own was involved in an accident.

Around 4 p.m., on Monday, Turner County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of one of their deputy’s smashed patrol car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dep. Nikolaus Herrick was involved in an accident during a pursuit early that morning.

Details have not yet been released regarding the accident.

The sheriff’s office said Herrick was taken to a Macon hospital where he is currently stable.

They are asking everyone to keep Herrick and his family in their prayers.

Turner County is about 160 miles south of Atlanta.

