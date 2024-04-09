Photo shows crushed Georgia patrol vehicle involved in accident

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is asking for prayers after one of their own was involved in an accident.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 4 p.m., on Monday, Turner County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of one of their deputy’s smashed patrol car.
According to the sheriff’s office, Dep. Nikolaus Herrick was involved in an accident during a pursuit early that morning.
Details have not yet been released regarding the accident.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gwinnett parents outraged after driver who hit, killed daughter,4, won’t face criminal charges
- Ex-Alpharetta office manager who stole $8.5M for designer bags, trips, football tickets sentenced
- 20 gang members arrested, including 4 murder suspects, after investigation at DeKalb home: Police
The sheriff’s office said Herrick was taken to a Macon hospital where he is currently stable.
They are asking everyone to keep Herrick and his family in their prayers.
Turner County is about 160 miles south of Atlanta.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group