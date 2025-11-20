Coat drives near Gainesville, Georgia

For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Gainesville using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

The Place

- Address: 2550 The Place Cir, Cumming, GA 30040

Desire Thy Portion, Inc.

- Address: 2025 Rocksram Dr, Buford, GA 30519

The Cheek's Annual Coat Drive

- Address: 7025 Bennington Lane, Cumming, GA 30041

Dream Chasers

- Address: 1592 Weatherbrook Cir, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Cross Atlanta

- Address: 2850 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30041

Trinity Girls Network

- Address: 2180 Sattelite Blvd Suite 400, Duluth, GA 30097

We Are Living Proof

- Address: 3360 fairway oaks drive apt. 1b, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

J.Crew - Avalon

- Address: 3170 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, GA 30009

Kids R Kids

- Address: 2360 Ronald Reagan Parkway, Snellville, GA 30078

Elkins Pointe Middle School PTA

- Address: 11290 Elkins Road, Roswell, GA 30076

North Fulton Community Charities

- Address: 11275 Elkins Road, Roswell, GA 30076

The Latin American Association

- Address: 5320 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093

The Salvation Army

- Address: 1000 Center Place, Norcross, GA 30093, Norcross, GA 30039

Nick Bruno Alfa Insurance's Coat Drive

- Address: 625 Colonial Park Dr, Ste 201, Roswell, GA 30075

MUST Ministries

- Address: 111 Brown Industrial Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114