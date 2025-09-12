2025 is a great year for traveling, and the best places to travel in November include locations in Europe, Africa, and the United States. These destinations promise both culture and adventure.

According to the 2025 Global Travel Trends Report, 77% of Americans surveyed plan to travel this year. The report also says that most are planning to take the same number or more international trips than last year.

If you're ready, get out your pen and paper, and let's look at seven trending destinations this November.

1. Florida, USA

If you cannot afford to travel internationally, it doesn't mean you have to forgo exciting November trips and destinations. There are several states you can visit, each with its own attractions.

Florida is a must if you're looking for warmer November travel spots. Consider visiting Fort Lauderdale, where you can enjoy the beach and warm waters.

It's the ideal place to lay down a towel and catch a tan. Best of all, car hire is accessible with companies like Hola Car Rentals and Avis offering affordable rides across the US.

Pro Travel Tip: Don't forget to pack and use sunscreen!

2. Cape Town, South Africa

Wild roaming lions and elephants are usually the first things people think of when Africa is mentioned. However, South Africa is home to several bustling cities, such as Cape Town and Johannesburg. November is a great time to visit, because the weather is not too hot (December to February are the hottest months) but not too cool.

Cape Town, also called The Mother City, has so much to offer tourists. Popular tourist destinations not to be missed in Cape Town include:

Table Mountain: Get to the top by hiking or riding the cable car

Get to the top by hiking or riding the cable car The V&A Waterfront: Enjoy shopping, entertainment, and dining

Enjoy shopping, entertainment, and dining Robben Island: Visit the historic site where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned

Visit the historic site where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned Two Oceans Aquarium: Discover fascinating local marine life

Discover fascinating local marine life Boulders Beach: See the famous colony of African penguins up close

See the famous colony of African penguins up close Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art: Explore one of Africa's largest collections of contemporary art

3. Lisbon, Portugal

One of the best autumn travel destinations is Lisbon, Portugal. It's great for travelers looking for a mix of history and culture. This charming city offers tourists a vacation filled with colorful streets and lively cafes, perfect for exciting November trips abroad.

Best of all, there are several things to check out. Locals recommend activities like:

Riding the Tram 28 through old neighborhoods

Visiting the historic Belém Tower

Exploring the stunning Jerónimos Monastery

Weather-wise, November is cooler than summer; however, it's still mild compared to much of the US. If you're looking for fall vacation ideas, Lisbon balances pleasant weather with rich cultural experiences.

4. Marrakech, Morocco

Sometimes the top winter getaways don't mean vacationing in a cold climate. On the contrary, Marrakech is an ideal vacation destination.

There is so much to see and do. You can wander through the local markets to shop for popular Moroccan products like:

Spices

Rugs

Handmade crafts

Love culture and history? Visit the beautiful and historic Jardin Majorelle or Medina and the Bahia Palace.

Pro Travel Tip: While rain is rare, it's wise to pack a light jacket just in case.

5. Gold Coast, Australia

Australia is renowned for its stunning beaches and pleasant weather, making it one of the top destinations to visit in November. The Gold Coast is no exception. It's a destination known for its golden beaches (popular with surfers) and a lively nightlife, making it the ideal vacation spot for anyone who loves the outdoors.

November is the beginning of summer in Australia, so expect warm, sunny days. Temperatures range between 75°F and 80°F, making it perfect for beach weather. Remember to pack sunscreen and reapply regularly.

6. Arizona, USA

Arizona is home to some spectacular landscapes and famous locations such as the Grand Canyon. This destination is popular among hikers and anyone who enjoys plenty of outdoor fun. There are also the red rock formations of Sedona, or you can take a scenic drive along the infamous Route 66.

You may find it's less crowded than the peak winter months if you're thinking of traveling in November. This can help you enjoy the sights without feeling rushed or stressed.

7. Maldives

Dreaming of white-sand beaches and crystal clear waters? Look no further than the Maldives for the ultimate relaxation this November. This breathtaking destination offers travelers a range of activities that will ensure your vacation itinerary is jam-packed.

Snorkeling with local, colorful marine life and scuba diving are popular activities, and luxurious, stilted accommodations over a turquoise lagoon make this a true island paradise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is November a good time to visit the US?

November can be a great time to visit the United States, especially if you're a budget-conscious traveler. With so many destination options, you can plan exciting November trips in the sun or snow.

Thanksgiving Week is something to consider when planning your trip during November. Hotels and Airbnb accommodations might book out quicker or cost more during this peak event.

Where is the cheapest place to travel in November?

If you're budget-conscious but still want to travel outside of the US, consider locations such as Vietnam and Thailand. Other budget-friendly options include Egypt and Mexico.

What US states are warm in November?

There's nothing like spending a day having fun in the sun. Fortunately, several states are warm in November. Warm weather awaits you in:

Hawaii

Texas

Louisiana

Georgia

The Best Places to Travel in November Await

November offers travel opportunities across the globe, catering to a range of preferences and budgets. The best places to travel in November allow travelers to enjoy the warm beaches of Florida or the Gold Coast, experience the vibrant culture of Cape Town, or immerse themselves in the historical richness of Marrakech.

