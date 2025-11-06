In the past, trade disruptions often spelled crisis for business and that has certainly been a feature of recent media coverage. But today it may in fact point to a new kind of opportunity, particularly for small businesses across emerging markets.

In previous eras, trade disruption often meant stalled exports, rising protectionism, and limited market access, especially for smaller firms. The 2008 financial crisis, for instance, saw a drop in global trade volumes that took years to recover. What's different now is the readiness of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to remain connected, even in periods of flux.

Recent shifts in global trade patterns, supply chains, and policy alignments have added pressure to the system. But amid the uncertainty, new players are stepping forward. A new report from Antom, produced in collaboration with Deloitte, suggests that MSMEs could be the overlooked stabilizers of international commerce.

Small firms, global impact

MSMEs make up the majority of businesses worldwide. In emerging markets, they are increasingly integrated into cross-border trade, serving as manufacturers, exporters, service providers, and retailers. Their smaller size allows them to respond faster to market changes, and their growing access to digital tools is helping them navigate regulatory and financial complexity with greater confidence.

In Africa, MSMEs account for more than 80 percent of employment. In Southeast Asia, they contribute over 40 percent of GDP. Their role isn't just numerical, they are embedded in local communities, often serving as the first point of access to global markets for artisans, family-run operations, and tech-driven startups alike.

These businesses are not immune to global shocks, but they are becoming more resilient. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than three-quarters of small businesses in Asia adopted digital tools to maintain operations. That trend has continued, aided by rising internet penetration, mobile-first financial services, and targeted public-private initiatives.

From disruption to diversification

Global supply chains are evolving. Terms like reshoring, nearshoring, and friendshoring are increasingly shaping investment strategies. While some of these shifts are driven by policy, many are practical decisions by companies looking to diversify production and reduce exposure to single-market dependencies.

In this changing environment, countries across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa are attracting more interest. Vietnam, for example, has become a key hub for electronics and textiles. Mexico is benefiting from U.S. firms looking to shorten their supply lines. And markets like Indonesia and Nigeria are seeing renewed attention as digital and financial infrastructure improves.

Many of these businesses are not navigating change alone. Cross-border platforms and digital finance providers are stepping in to help them accept payments in local currency, manage FX volatility, and tap into new funding sources. In Indonesia, small-scale exporters now use digital invoicing tools to cut turnaround times from weeks to days.

But it's not just geography that's changing. The type of companies entering global trade is shifting too. Small businesses that once served only local markets are now selling internationally, accepting cross-border payments, and navigating compliance requirements that used to be the domain of large enterprises.

Building resilience through inclusion

The report argues that the global trade system will only become more stable if it's more inclusive. That means designing systems, technical, regulatory, and financial, with MSMEs in mind.

Some of that work is already happening. Across Asia, governments are supporting open banking frameworks, investing in cross-border digital payments, and testing regulatory sandboxes. The private sector is also playing a role, offering AI-powered tools to reduce fraud, streamline currency conversion, and settle transactions more efficiently.

Singapore's Enterprise Compute Initiative and Thailand's AI adoption schemes are examples of how governments are actively building digital infrastructure for smaller players. These programs are designed not just to support startups, but to modernize long-standing businesses and connect them to regional trade flows.

These aren't just upgrades to the status quo. They represent a shift in thinking: from designing for large corporations and hoping smaller businesses catch up, to starting with the needs of MSMEs and building from there.

A more connected future

Trade growth is no longer confined to large multinationals. In fact, some of the most meaningful changes are coming from the bottom up. MSMEs, once considered too small to matter in global trade debates, are now at the center of regional and international strategies.

The Antom x Deloitte report underscores this transition, offering data and case studies on how small businesses are adapting to and shaping a fragmented trade landscape.

If these trends continue, MSMEs may become not just participants in global trade, but architects of it. Their needs and behaviors could help shape the next generation of digital finance tools, compliance systems, and trade partnerships.

By building infrastructure that supports participation from all sizes of business, policymakers and industry leaders can help ensure the next phase of global trade is not just more secure and diverse, but more resilient.

