United Way holds Shoebox Project for people in need

ATLANTA — The United Way of Greater Atlanta is taking on homelessness with something as simple as a shoebox. But these boxes aren’t filled with shoes.

Personal hygiene products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, and much more fill the little boxes and go to shelters for men, women, and children battling homelessness.

The Shoebox Project was started more than 20 years ago by a group of women volunteers who recognized a need. They tracked down items, some that many may take for granted, stuffed them into shoeboxes, and decorated them before handing them out.

Since then, the project has grown, bringing in organizations and individuals across the metro, like our Family 2 Family partner, Georgia Natural Gas.

“We’re so excited to be a part of this project because we know the need is out there,” says Maurice Baker with Georgia Natural Gas, “and we know that the United Way is working to tackle this problem.”

GNG had the goal of producing at least 30 shoeboxes filled with goods at their Atlanta headquarters. The group ended up with 41 decorated shoe boxes.

We asked United Way’s Lauren Brooks why they encourage decorating the boxes, she says it goes beyond the fun of crafting.

“Gosh, doesn’t it feel good to receive something that looks like it just had a little extra care put into it? Everyone loves receiving a present, and really that’s what the shoebox project is.”

The goal of the project is not only to provide folks with the basic necessities, but give them back that semblance of normalcy that comes with being able to take care of themselves.

If you have extra toiletries or shoeboxes at home and would like to donate to the United Way Shoebox Project, visit this link. There you will find a list of materials that can be donated. The project is a year-round initiative.

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