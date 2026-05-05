Local hospital holds record-breaking fundraiser for heart health

ATLANTA — Food, fun, and philanthropy inside The Grand Hyatt Buckhead. WSB-TV’s Family 2 Family partner, Wellstar, held their 27th annual Wellstar Grand Gala on April 25.

The Gala honored local philanthropists, physicians, and care givers who are key players in the hospital’s push for medical advancement.

WSB-TV Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer emceed the excitement.

In all, the Wellstar Foundation raised a record amount- more than $1.3 million for heart care. This money will go towards cardiovascular research, expanding access and treatment options, and providing support to patients and their families.

The next Wellstar Grand Gala is scheduled for 2027.

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