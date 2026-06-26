Community celebration of food and fellowship returns to Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — After a year on hiatus, Family Food Fest Atlanta is back and better than ever. The Father’s Day event was held at the John H. Harland Boys and Girls Club of Atlanta. Families got a taste of local cuisine, with dozens of local restaurants and chefs manning stands filled with delicious foods.

Meatballs, Empanadas, fish, beans and rice, the food fest hade a taste of everything. There was also live demonstrations from chefs, a food judging, music and dancing, raffles with prizes, and a kids zone.

The spokesperson for Family Food Fest Atlanta, Kevin Ashford, tells WSBT-TV, “As you know, food is the emphasis of what we do in the household, right? So why not gather around food and the table and celebrate who we are as a community.”

The event was sponsored by our Family 2 Family partner, Kroger, and the proceeds from tickets will go to support the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. Every year, Atlanta Culinary Charities- the non-profit behind the Family Food Fest- partners with a community organization to boost.

This year’s event goes beyond supporting the community, it stands as a testament to the legacy of Family Food Fest’s founder Diane Larché. Larché created the event to celebrate fathers and the hard work they put in to care for their families. She passed away two years ago.

Spokesperson in-training, Jeremy Cormier, says “I wanted to make sure alone with so many others that we’re keeping her legacy alive.” Cormier says the Food Fest is their way of giving back to both families and the organizations that make sure they flourish.

Family Food Fest Atlanta plans to return again, next year, for it’s 12th annual celebration.

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