GBI investigating 4 deadly police shootings involving replica guns

GBI officials said in the past two and a half weeks, the agency has investigated four deadly officer-involved shootings that involved replica handguns.
The GBI said it is investigating cases out of Atlanta, Savannah, Dunwoody and Gwinnett County.
On Jan. 20, a robbery suspect, who allegedly had a BB gun, was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot in Dunwoody.
Authorities say a murder suspect was pointing a BB gun at police and U.S. marshals in Savannah when he was shot and killed on Jan. 24.
Police said an armed man was shot and killed when he pointed an airsoft replica pistol at officers in Gwinnett County on Jan. 25.
Last week, an armed robbery suspect with a BB gun was shot and killed by officers in East Point.
Moses Ector, a retired GBI official and current director of a police leadership academy, said officers are forced to make spilt-second decisions that are a matter of life and death.
