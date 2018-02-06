Driver, 10-year-old killed, 3 kids injured in crash after chase

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are releasing new details of a chase that ended in a crash that killed a driver and a 10-year-old.
The crash happened in Douglas County Feb. 3 near Riverside Parkway and Thornton Road.
In a news conference Tuesday, authorities said they attempted to pull over a speeding driver but he did not stop for deputies.
The driver, identified as 30-year-old Bill Frasier of Atlanta, then “weaved” in and out of traffic, deputies said, until he crashed into the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer.
The car caught fire and he and a 10-year-old were killed in the crash. Three other kids were inside the car but were pulled out by deputies. They were hospitalized.
We’re learning about what illegal items deputies said were found inside the car, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
"It was a very, very, very bad accident," the Douglas County Sheriff's spokesman said.
