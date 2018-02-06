0 Super Bowl-winning QB Nick Foles has higher calling after football

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Foles led his team to its first Super Bowl championship, but in the future, he might be leading people to Christ, instead.

In an interview with FOX 29 days before the Eagles’ stunning 41-33 upset over the New England Patriots, Foles -- the Philly’s QB -- opened up about his post-football plans.

“I want to be a pastor in a high school,” Foles said Thursday. “It’s on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It’s a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people’s hearts.”

The 29-year-old’s team is full of people who are supportive in their Christian faith and of him, and as a result, he’s become an inspiration for the younger players of his team. Which is likely what makes him eager to motivate the youth outside of sports.

“When I speak to (students), that’s such a time of young men and young women’s lives that there’s a lot of things that are thrown at them. So much temptation in this world, so much going on with social media and the internet that you want to talk to them and address it and share all the weaknesses I have because I’ve fallen many times,” Foles said. “It’s something I want to do. I can’t play football forever. I’ve been blessed with an amazing platform and it’s just a door God has opened, but I still have a lot of school left and a long journey.”

Just last year, Foles left the St. Louis Rams and nearly walked away from the sport for good, but he says it was his faith that kept him in the game where he became a backup for the Eagles starting QB Carson Wentz.

When Wentz became injured in just weeks before the end of the regular season, Foles stepped in — and the rest will go down in history.

“It took a lot more faith to come back and play than it would’ve to go in the other direction,” Foles continued. “Either way would’ve been fine. Either way, I would’ve trusted in God. I would’ve done something else and glorified God in that instance."

While Foles was named Super Bowl LII MVP on Sunday night, it was his daughter that stole the show.

In the mayhem of her dad’s first Super Bowl win, Lily Foles -- his baby with wife of three years Tori Moore -- remained calm, cool and collected while rocking a denim jacket with her last name emblazoned on the back and a set of hot pink headphones to block out the noise.

It’s clear that her dad is already a role model to many, and from the way she’s stolen the public’s hearts, she’s well on her way to being one herself.

