0 Atlanta Super Bowl LIII Host Committee holds NFL handoff ceremony

MINNEAPOLIS - The Atlanta Super Bowl LIII Host Committee was officially handed the host committee responsibilities for next year’s Super Bowl from the National Football League and Minnesota Host Committee in a press conference at the Mall of America.



The big game will be played in Atlanta, on Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Members of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee include NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, executive director Carl Adkins and Chief Operating Officer Brett Daniels, President of the Atlanta Sports Council and Super Bowl LIII Host Committee Board of Directors Dan Corso and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms.

The Atlanta Super Bowl LIII Host Committee introduced a video at the press conference titled, “We Are ATL,” featuring popular Atlanta musician, actor, philanthropist and devoted NFL fan, Ludacris. The video also included Atlanta residents in locations around the city describing what the words "ATL" mean to them.

Daniels expressed his excitement about next year’s Super Bowl in the press conference.



“We are officially on the clock for Super Bowl LIII, and we couldn't be more excited for this opportunity to showcase Atlanta to the rest of world,” Daniels said. “We are already a full year into our planning process and know everyone will feel the incredible passion and pride of our city, as we intend to put together the best Super Bowl experience ever.”



“Today is a significant day for the Atlanta community, as we are 363 days away from the Super Bowl returning to our great city, state and region,” said Corso. “We have been circling this date on our calendars, and we are thrilled it is finally here.”



Commissioner Goodell delivered a ceremonial NFL football to the Atlanta Host Committee while unveiling the official Super Bowl LIII logo.



The focus of the Super Bowl LIII color palette will be electric red and deep blue. These colors represent the bright, bold and vibrant energy of Atlanta’s thriving culture and the dramatic architecture of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Together, the NFL’s color palette, photography and graphic elements will harness that energy and illuminate the way to Super Bowl LIII, the brightest moment of the 2018 season.

Next year’s Super Bowl marks the third time the big game has been played in Atlanta and the first since 2000. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills, 30-24, in Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 30, 1994, and the St. Louis Rams edged the Tennessee Titans, 23-16, in Super Bowl XXXIV on Jan. 30, 2000, also at the Georgia Dome.



AtlSuperBowl53.com is the official website for the Host Committee, with @atlsuperbowl53 serving as the social media handle for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

