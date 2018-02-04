City leaders say Atlanta has an advantage over Minneapolis to host Super Bowl 53

Fans are gathering for Super Bowl 52 and that includes dozens of metro Atlanta officials who are already planning for Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta next year.
Channel 2 Action News traveled to Minneapolis. We talked to Atlanta leaders about the Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2019.
The CEO for the Falcons and the stadium told us one advantage we have over Minneapolis is our many nearby venues and attractions.
"A highly developed and compelling midtown and downtown, we have MARTA connections, 15 minutes from the airport. We've got 10,000 hotel rooms within a half mile of Mercedes-Benz Stadium," Canon said.
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields and her team are also in Minnesota to get security take-aways they can use next year in Atlanta.
