Authorities search for man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they are searching for a man who helped kidnapped and sexually assault a boy inside a Brookhaven apartment.
They said the man is a danger to the public.
Police said a 12-year-old boy was grabbed and dragged into an apartment complex at 2700 Buford Highway on Jan. 29 around 1 p.m.
Inside, authorities said Kevin Walker and Kelvin Armstrong held him against his will and sexually assaulted the boy.
Brookhaven detectives later arrested Walker and he was charged with kidnapping, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, reckless conduct – HIV infected person and other charges.
Armstrong is still on the run and police said he may attack again. The 38-year-old has an extensive criminal history and should not be approached by anyone other than law enforcement, police said.
Armstrong is wanted for aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children.
