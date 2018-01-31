0 Home Depot destroys 1 million pounds of supplies in wake of hurricane

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands - A trip along the winding mountain countryside in St. Thomas reveals an image that’s not scattered across network news shows anymore.

Tarps cover the homes of people fortunate enough to have a promise of federal aid. Music equipment that used to blare voices from a Sunday-morning choir dangles from a church ceiling.

You can look straight through the church, as if it were a dollhouse. Vehicles with drowned engines remain parked along random roadways, power lines are entangled and personal belongings are piled up waiting for pickup.

“A lot of people lost everything, like me,” said Kenneth Turnbull, as he softly kicked a piece of plywood from the front of his multi-unit childhood home. “I lost everything out of my home.”

His neighbor’s sister, who comes from another side of the island, doesn’t want to give her name to a reporter. While her nephew serves in the U.S. Air Force, his parents’ house is a pile of cement. They barely escaped when “the sound of the devil” shook the island.

“No supplies. That’s it. No supplies. That’s why everybody …,” the woman trails off, shrugging. ”Look at it. No houses. There ain’t in St. Thomas no houses to put people. Shelter still.”

So, for many on the island, a decision by Atlanta-based Home Depot added insult to injury. The company destroyed its entire St. Thomas store stock in the wake of back-to-back hurricanes.

Waste Management records obtained by Channel 2 Action News show the company crushed 1 million pounds worth of goods. They were sent to a local landfill and claimed on the company’s insurance, rather than being sorted for hurricane survivors.

