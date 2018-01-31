‘Ghost guns': Deadly, untraceable and totally legal

ATLANTA - Law enforcement says it's a troubling trend; People bypassing background checks to build their own powerful military assault-style rifles.
And it's all legal.
A man used a so-called "ghost gun" in a deadly mass shooting recently. That man, who killed his wife and four others, was prohibited from owning a gun based on prior arrests. But he simply ordered the parts on the Internet, and built one himself.
No questions asked.
The “ghost guns” have no serial numbers, there is no identification needed, no background checks and it can be built at home.
We'll show you how “ghost guns” are being built and used by criminals, and the efforts to stop their sale, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 6
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}