  • Man dies after rescuing at least 5 children from house fire

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - State officials said a man died after rescuing several children from a house fire in Clayton County.

    The fire started overnight at a home on Berks Road and Whitley in Forest Park

    Glenn Allen from the State Insurance Commissioner's Office said the 30-year-old man pulled five children people from the fire, but couldn't get out himself.

