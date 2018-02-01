Man dies after rescuing at least 5 children from house fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - State officials said a man died after rescuing several children from a house fire in Clayton County.
The fire started overnight at a home on Berks Road and Whitley in Forest Park
Glenn Allen from the State Insurance Commissioner's Office said the 30-year-old man pulled five children people from the fire, but couldn't get out himself.
We're at the scene talking with investigators about the tragic details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Firefighters remain on the scene investigating a house fire that killed a man. Neighbors say the father worked to save 5 children in the home but couldn’t get out himself. Story at noon. pic.twitter.com/78mRJnt3ld— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) February 1, 2018
