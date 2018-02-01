Video shows mother board school bus to fight student, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained cellphone video that police say shows a mother board a Gwinnett County school bus to fight another girl.
In a letter sent home to parents, the principal of Central Gwinnett High School said two students first fought at the bus stop Wednesday morning. One boarded the bus and the other went home to get her mother.
Police said and girl returned with her mother, Nijah Underwood, 35, who boarded the bus and joined in on the fight. According to an arrest warrant, the bus driver tried to stop the woman from getting on he bus, but she went past him.
“It was pretty bad. They were jumping over seats and everything,” said student Jaleel Kyon, who was on the bus and recorded the video.
Police said the woman eventually hit the other girl.
“It’s ridiculous. It doesn’t make any sense. First of all, there shouldn’t be a parent coming on the bus fighting a child,” Kyon’s mother, Karena Silas, said. “She should have handled that in a totally different manner than she did today.”
Gwinnett County Schools police arrested Underwood on charges of simple battery and disruption of schools.
The district said both girls are facing criminal charges as well.
