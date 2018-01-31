0 Man in critical condition after family says he was run over by a police officer

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after his family says he was run over by a police officer on Sunday night.

It happened on Washington Road near Dobbs Way.

"He was screaming. He couldn't breathe," said Angelica White, the victim's girlfriend.

White told Channel 2's Tom Jones she and the victim, Demarco Person, had been involved in an incident with another car. She said they pursued that car and hit a utility pole.

East Point police said they were involved an accident with another car and they left the scene.

An officer stopped their car, and asked Person to get out. Police said that's when another officer hit him with his patrol car.

The incident unfolded right in front of the victim's 10-year-old daughter who was sitting in the car.

Police told Jones this was an accident but won't say if the officer is on leave or if an internal investigation is underway.

This mother and a relative want say their loved one will never be the same after he was ordered to the ground by police and another officer ran over him. Police say it was an accident. The story at 6. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/4b67b16ODk — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) January 31, 2018

