Firefighter killed in crash on the way home from church

    By: Liz Artz

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Friends and family are remembering a firefighter who was killed in a crash on his way home from church.

    Rockdale County Fire Lt. Chad Smith was driving in the rain on Sunday when his car hydroplaned and crashed into a tree. Police said he died on impact.

    Family members said Smith was at church practicing for an Easter play in which he was playing Jesus.

    They said he was a 15-year veteran of Rockdale County Fire and Rescue.

