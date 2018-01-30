Firefighter killed in crash on the way home from church

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Friends and family are remembering a firefighter who was killed in a crash on his way home from church.
Rockdale County Fire Lt. Chad Smith was driving in the rain on Sunday when his car hydroplaned and crashed into a tree. Police said he died on impact.
Family members said Smith was at church practicing for an Easter play in which he was playing Jesus.
They said he was a 15-year veteran of Rockdale County Fire and Rescue.
