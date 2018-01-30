0 Deputy among those hurt after chase ends in crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a deputy is among those hurt after a chase ended with a crash in Carroll County.

Haralson County officials said the crash happened on Highway 113 at White Rose Lane at the county line Tuesday morning.

"There is a Haralson County deputy on scene with an injury," Carroll County Sheriff spokesman Jeff Richards said.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and captured the aftermath of the crash.

End of chase crash blocks Hwy 113 at White Rose Lane in Carroll County. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/7fWOvAbweP — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) January 30, 2018

Klaus spoke with Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Michael Land.

"It never makes any sense to me, why people run," Sgt. Michael Land said. "If he would've just stopped, it couldn't have been as bad as this. I don't know why they do it, but they do."

He said Bremen police asked law enforcement to be on the lookout Tuesday morning for a Hyundai. That's when he said Harolson County sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspicious car, tried to pull it over and when the driver sped off, a chase began.

This is the suspect’s car. A tow truck just left with it. The passenger’s condition was so serious she was airlifted, following a chase and 4-car crash. pic.twitter.com/pToQoYQQtm — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 30, 2018

