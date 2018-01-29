  • Man accused of beating 3-year-old stepson to death weeps in front of judge

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A stepfather accused of beating his 3-year-old stepson to death, wept in court Monday as he faced a judge after being arresting in the child’s death.

    Joshua Richards, 21, made his first appearance Monday after being arrested and charged in the death of Brentley Gore.

    Police said the boy's mother called 911 Tuesday morning after he didn't wake up and she discovered he was severely injured. The child was airlifted an Atlanta hospital, where he later died. 

    Richards is the son of Carrollton police Chief Joel Richards. Police said Richards’ father is cooperating with their investigation.

