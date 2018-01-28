0 3-year-old boy dead from head injuries, police say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The son of a local police chief is expected to be charged with murder after his 3-year-old stepson died, police say.

Channel 2 Action News has learned Brently Gore died from head injuries Sunday. His stepfather, Joshua Richards, is accused of injuring the boy, he was arrested and charged with child cruelty earlier this week.

We first reported this story on Wednesday when we learned the boy was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

Police said the boy's mother called 911 Tuesday morning after he didn't wake up and she discovered he was injured.

"This is the most innocent of victims you can have,” said Villa Rica Police Captain Keith Shaddix.

Shaddix told Channel 2’s Liz Artz his 40-year career hasn't hardened him to what he saw inside the unit at the Hickory Falls Apartments.

“Thinking about seeing him yesterday it bothers me today, it's heartbreaking,” Shaddix said. “There was severe trauma to the head a severe blow to the head."

Shaddix said the boy’s mother was hysterical on the 911 call.

On Sunday, we learned the child died.

