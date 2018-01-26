Fraud alert: Prisoners using smuggled phones to carry out scam

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s top federal prosecutor is issuing a warning to all Georgians.
He says a growing number of state prisoners are using smuggled cellphones to carry out an elaborate scam.
United States Attorney Bjay Pak says the pervasive scam targets north Georgia’s federal jury pool.
We’re breaking down the details of the scam and explaining exactly what you need to look for, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}