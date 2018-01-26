Video shows girl assault fellow student in middle school classroom

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Disturbing video shows a 12-year-old girl assault a fellow student in a middle school classroom.
Gwinnett County Schools confirmed the assault happened at the end of the school day Monday at Creekland Middle School in Lawrenceville.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the seventh grader first strike another 12-year-old girl with a chair. She then returns a few second later to hit the other student in the head.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon obtained the incident report from Gwinnett County Schools police.
It shows the student was arrested and charged with simple battery.
We're getting answers from the school district about where the teacher was, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
