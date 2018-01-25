Tyler Perry buys new van to replace church's stolen van

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Tyler Perry has stepped in to help replace a van that was stolen from a local church.
Members at Lighthouse Community Church in Stockbridge said they showed up for service last Sunday and the van was gone. They said the only thing left was a pile of broken glass from a shattered window.
Church members said the 15-seat van played a vital role in their operations.
After seeing our story on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11, church administrator Cindy Smith said Tyler Perry called to tell her that he had bought them a new van.
After seeing my story last night about this van that was stolen from a Henry County church, Tyler Perry bought the church a new one! Amazing! Look for updates on Channel 2 Action News this evening. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/atVhAQmivU— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) January 25, 2018
