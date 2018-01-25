  • Tyler Perry buys new van to replace church's stolen van

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Tyler Perry has stepped in to help replace a van that was stolen from a local church.

    Members at Lighthouse Community Church in Stockbridge said they showed up for service last Sunday and the van was gone. They said the only thing left was a pile of broken glass from a shattered window.

    Church members said the 15-seat van played a vital role in their operations.

    After seeing our story on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11, church administrator Cindy Smith said Tyler Perry called to tell her that he had bought them a new van.

     We’re talking to members about how the new van will help the community, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:47.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories