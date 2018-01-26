State official says Sam's Club's sudden closing violated federal law

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A state lawmaker says Walmart violated federal law in suddenly closing a DeKalb County Sam’s Club.
It’s the only location in Georgia of more than 60 to close nationwide.
For the past two weeks, the store in Stonecrest has had a sign on its door that says closed.
The nearly 200 employees who used to work inside that store, along with vendors and customers, say they got zero notice ahead of time that the store was shutting its doors. That’s where Rep. Vernon Jones says Walmart violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN act.
The act says large employers are required by law to give workers a 60-day notice. Walmart, who’s paying workers severance for 60 days, says they gave notice the day they closed and employees aren’t officially terminated until they stopped getting paid in mid-March.
Group gathering outside Sam’s Club in Stonecrest, one of 60+ closed abruptly 2 weeks ago...state Rep. Jones says parent company @Walmart violated federal law requiring 60 days notice pic.twitter.com/GNlGy2EffR— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 26, 2018
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach contacted media relations for Walmart, but hasn’t heard back.
