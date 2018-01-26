Hero neighbor pulls attacking pit bulls off 9-year-old boy

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is being credited for saving a boy’s life after three dogs attacked him in metro Atlanta.
The boy was attacked Wednesday night in Walton County. The neighbor jumped in and was able get the pit bulls off of him.
The boy received severe injuries to his face and was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. The woman was hospitalized for her injuries.
The dogs were taken to animal control where they are being quarantined.
