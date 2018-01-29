  • More than $100,000 in meth, other drugs seized during traffic stop, police say

    Authorities say they have seized more than $100,000 of methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop in Douglas County. 

    Investigators told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that the car was weaving in and out of traffic, but that was the least of the problems for a passenger inside.

    Investigators also seized more than two dozen Xanax tablets, a mild tranquilizer used to
    counter the stimulant psychosis effects of meth.

