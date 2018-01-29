ATLANTA - It’s been nearly a year since the first of several inmates were caught sneaking booze, drugs and cellphones into a federal prison camp in southeast Atlanta.
New video and photos provided by an inmate to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that the contraband continues to flow into the camp as recently as this weekend.
Despite a new warden and promises to crack down on contraband being carried into the low-security prison, prisoners enjoyed a raucous party with music and a makeshift bar on New Year’s Eve.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant is working on learning more about this developing story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for a LIVE report.
On video obtained by the AJC, one inmate could be seen pouring mixed drinks for fellow prisoners who walked around with cups in hand, laughing and talking loudly.
TRENDING STORIES:
The inmate who provided the images -- whom the AJC is not naming because he fears reprisal for coming forward -- said this weekend another prisoner retrieved a backpack containing alcohol and marijuana.
CLICK HERE to read the entire report on myAJC.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}