Hundreds of pounds of crystal meth, drugs found in Brookhaven apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Drug agents raided a Brookhaven apartment and said they found hundreds of pounds of drugs inside.
DEA agents, along with Brookhaven and Atlanta police, went to the Sierra Terrace Apartments off of Buford Highway Tuesday morning.
Inside, authorities said they found the equivalent of around 300 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, weapons and cash.
Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran was at the scene and said it took agents hours to remove the evidence.
We’re talking to a neighbor who described what he saw and how expensive cars would come in and out of the complex, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}