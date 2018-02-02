GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has confirmed that famous hiphop artist Dae Dae was arrested Thursday afternoon in Greene County.
According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Marquavis Goolsby was arrested on stolen gun and drug allegations.
Breaking: GreeneCo Sheriff’s office confirms arrest of hip hop artist #DaeDae aka Marquavis Goolsby on stolen gun, drug allegations. #WatUMean @wsbtv— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) February 2, 2018
GreeneCoS.O.: #DaeDae arrested on theft by rec (a gun), crossing jail guard line w/ weed, poss marijuana. Am told the pot was stuffed in patrol car seat on way to jail @wsbtv— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) February 2, 2018
The incident started when a vehicle was stopped for going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-20. Authorities said Goolsby was a passenger in the vehicle.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lee Stancill told Winne that Goolsby claimed he didn’t know the gun was stolen.
Stancill also said Goolsby tried to stuff marijuana in the seat of the patrol car while he was on his way to jail.
Dae Dae was born and raised in Atlanta. His most well-known song is “Wat U Mean.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}