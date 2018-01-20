Armed robbery suspect shot by officer in shopping center parking lot, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News was the only station on the scene as officials investigated an officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened outside a shopping center parking lot on Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody on Saturday.
Officials told Gehlbach the armed robbery happened at the Kroger on the 8000 block of Holcomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Armed man who escaped home after shooting neighbor kills himself
- Here is how the government shutdown is affecting Georgia
- Man, teen arrested in car theft with newborn and 4-year-old inside
About three miles away in Dunwoody, an officer spotted the armed robbery suspect in the shopping center parking lot on Winters Chapel Road.
The officer shot the suspect who was taken to hospital, Gehlbach learned from police.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating this incident.
BREAKING: GBI on scene of officer involved shooting. Armed robbery suspect from a Johns Creek Kroger spotted in parking lot of shopping center in Dunwoody. It was Dunwoody officer who shot suspect who was taken to hospital. Look for LIVE report on Ch2ActionNews at noon pic.twitter.com/p43YOHaVUI— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}