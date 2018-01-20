  • Armed robbery suspect shot by officer in shopping center parking lot, police say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News was the only station on the scene as officials investigated an officer-involved shooting. 

    The incident happened outside a shopping center parking lot on Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody on Saturday. 

    Officials told Gehlbach the armed robbery happened at the Kroger on the 8000 block of Holcomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek. 

    About three miles away in Dunwoody, an officer spotted the armed robbery suspect in the shopping center parking lot on Winters Chapel Road. 

    The officer shot the suspect who was taken to hospital, Gehlbach learned from police. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating this incident. 

     

     

     

